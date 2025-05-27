Kerry Katona wants to have another baby because she's feeling "lonely".

Kerry Katona wants another baby

The former Atomic Kitten star - who has Molly Marie, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 18, and Max, 16, with Mark Croft, and daughter DJ, 10, with the late George Kay - admitted she is feeling "really broody" after splitting from her fiance Ryan Mahoney in November 2024.

She told new! magazine: "I am feeling really broody - I want to have another baby. I'm just lonely at the moment.

"I'm single and all of my kids are growing up - DJ starts high school this year and she'll be the last one to fly the nest.

"When I'm at home, my son Max is always in his room and my girls are all growing up."

The 44-year-old star insisted she has options if she does decided to become a mother again, despite being single.

She said: "Sperm donor? Why not! Or maybe I'd just find a younger man with strong swimmers."

Back in 2022, Kerry revealed she had looked into having her eggs frozen as she and then-partner Ryan thought about having a child of their own.

She wrote in her column at the time: "I'm not ruling out having more children. I have a meeting soon to speak about my eggs. I want to freeze them.

"Nothing is set in stone. Ryan has to get his sperm checked and I have to see if I have enough eggs."

In March this year, Kerry admitted she was "still feeling lonely" after her split, and had decided to "focus on wellness" by taking herself off to Thailand.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "I’m heading to Thailand again later this week which I’m really looking forward to, I can’t wait to relax and to find some zen.

"I’m really going to be focusing on wellness out there and I want to go on a spiritual journey. I’ve found it really tough the last few weeks since the kids went back to school and college after half-term, I’m still feeling lonely."

Kerry insisted that she doesn't want to reunite with Ryan and it is just "difficult" for her to adjust to life as a single person once again, especially because she is "so loving" in the first place.

She said: "I think it’s just tough getting into a routine on your own after being in a relationship for so long, I’m a very loving person so I do find it difficult to adjust. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to be with Ryan and would never take him back, but it’s just difficult learning to un-love someone and be on your own."