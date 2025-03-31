Kerry Katona narrowly avoided being caught up in the devastating earthquake which struck Bangkok, Thailand on Friday (28.03.25).

The quake struck neighbouring Myanmar - killing more than 1,700 people - and its affects were also felt hundreds of miles away in the Thai capital where 18 people died when an unfinished tower block collapsed with many more remaining missing - and Kerry has revealed she was on holiday in the area and had been due to be in Bangkok on the day of the disaster but she flew home early to go see her daughter Mollie.

In her column for OK! magazine, Kerry explained: "I should have been in Bangkok on the day of the earthquake. I was booked into a hotel there until Friday 28 March, but I flew back a couple of days early to come and see Mollie.

"Blessings were on my side, I guess. I do have friends there. I’ve spoken to people and everyone I know is safe, thank God. I’ll be flying back there in a couple of weeks. It’s very scary. My thoughts are with everyone who’s been affected."

Kerry has revealed she headed to Ireland after her holiday to surprise her eldest daughter at her drama showcase.

She added: "I flew over there to surprise Molly at her drama school end-of-year showcase. I told her I wouldn’t be able to make it, but I surprised her by turning up while she thought she was just going for dinner with [her sister] Lilly!

"It was so difficult trying to keep it a secret, I had to avoid talking to her on the phone as I was worried she’d know I was hiding something!"

It comes after Kerry revealed in a previous column for the magazine that she is considering moving to Thailand full-time in the future after striking up a collaboration with a hotel there.

She wrote: "I'm now working on creating my own relaxation package here at The Beach Samui hotel, where people will be able to book a week-long holiday, curated by me, with experiences such as sound baths and yoga sessions.

"The hotel is opening up a new retreat and my plan is to regularly come over and work on the collaboration.

"My dream, when the kids are older, is to live out here full-time. I've been really healthy here - although I did have a Guinness on St Patrick's Day."