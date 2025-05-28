Kerry Katona had to have an "emergency" dental appointment after being left in agonising pain.

Kerry Katona shares dental ordeal

The 44-year-old TV personality is feeling a "bit nervous" after she spotted "lumps" on her jaw, but the dentist is going to "test" to find out what they are.

Writing in her New! magazine column, she revealed: "I'm still feeling really run down after being ill last week.

"I had to go to the dentist - thanks, Wish Dental for the emergency appointment - because I had so much pain on the left side of my face.

"I've got lumps on my jaw, which they're going to test to find out what's wrong, but the dentist thinks it's to do with my glands.

"I'm a massive hypochondriac at the best of times, so I'm feeling a bit nervous about it all, to be honest."

Elsewhere, Kerry - who is a former member of the '90s girl band Atomic Kitten - said she wants to have another baby because she feels "lonely".

Kerry - who has daughters Molly Marie, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22, with first husband, former Westlife band member Brian McFadden, Heidi, 18, and Max, 16, with second husband Mark Croft, and daughter Dylan-Jorge, 10, with the late George Kay - admitted: "I am feeling really broody - I want to have another baby. I'm just lonely at the moment.

"I'm single and all of my kids are growing up - DJ starts high school this year and she'll be the last one to fly the nest.

"When I'm at home, my son Max is always in his room, and my girls are all growing up."

Kerry has been looking into her options to have a baby if she decides to go for it without a man in her life.

The star - who split from her fiancé, fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney, 36, earlier this year - said: "Sperm donor? Why not! Or maybe I'd just find a younger man with strong swimmers."