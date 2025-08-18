Kerry Katona has branded Brooklyn Beckham "despicable" for renewing his wedding vows without his parents.

Kerry Katona has weighed in on Brooklyn Beckham's vow renewal ceremony

Brooklyn - eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham - married actress Nicola Peltz in a glitzy ceremony in Florida in 2022 with his family in attendance, but the couple staged a vow renewal ceremony in the US earlier this month which took place without the rest of the Beckhams amid rumours of a family feud - and Kerry has declared the situation is "so dreadfully sad".

In her column for OK! magazine, she wrote: "I think it’s absolutely despicable that Brooklyn Beckham renewed his wedding vows with Nicola without his parents there. I don’t agree with it whatsoever.

"Posh and Becks [Victoria and David] have given him everything and for him to be cutting them out, which seems to be what is happening, is awful.

"They shouldn’t have done something as significant as renewing their vows until any conflict was resolved. They’ve only been married for three years, so it was hardly essential. The situation is so dreadfully sad."

After the vow renewal ceremony, Brooklyn insisted the couple just wanted to give themselves a "really cute memory".

In a statement to PEOPLE, Brooklyn, 26, explained: "It was beautiful. We just wanted a really beautiful experience - a really cute memory.

"To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with.

"It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

After he and Nicola, 30, tied the knot in 2022, Brooklyn had his vows tattooed on his body and he revealed he will "find space" to add on the new ones.

He added: “These ones [for the vow renewal ceremony] were actually longer than my original ones.”

Brooklyn – who described marriage as a “never-ending playdate” – also insisted he and Nicola prefer quiet nights in together, away from the showbiz scene. He said: “We don't like to go out for dinner, really. We don't like to party or anything like that. When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out with our four dogs, and drink wine at home.

"I've always been a massive foodie. I've always loved trying different cuisines and meeting different chefs. I travel quite a lot. It's something that I've just been obsessed with. I cook for my wife, cook for my dogs, cook for my friends. I'm always hosting people, me and my wife. We just have a lot of fun with it."