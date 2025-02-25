Kerry Katona thinks it is "best" to keep a relationship private to begin with.

Kerry Katona thinks it is 'best' to keep a relationship private

The 44-year-old star recently split from fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney after a three-year engagement but after seeing makeup mogul Kylie Jenner accompany her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet to the BAFTAs, she has admitted that she admires the way they seem to keep things behind closed doors.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "I saw Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at last week’s BAFTA Film Awards, and I thought they were really cute together. She looked gorgeous and they make a nice couple.

"I like that they’ve kept things quite private between them, too. Ryan and I were private for a year before we shared our relationship publicly. I think that’s best in the beginning."

The former Atomic Kitten singer was initially married to Westlife star Brian McFadden and has Molly Marie, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22, with him but went on to have Heidi, 18, and Max, 16, with Mark Croft and daughter DJ, 10, with the late George Kay.

Shortly after her latest breakup, Kerry likened the scenario to a "death" as she struggled to adjust to life without him in the house.

She said: "I’ve been feeling very up and down since Ryan moved out, it’s not been easy.

"He was my best friend so I'm adjusting to not having him around, it feels a bit like a death, which I know may sound dramatic but it’s mourning all the things you did together. It’s hard but I’m sure I’ll get there."

"He got the last of his stuff this week so I've just been trying to process it all, I really didn't think we'd ever split up. Like any break-up, I think I just need time.

"We are business partners so that side of it is difficult to navigate too, we're currently sorting out the work side of things through a mediator."