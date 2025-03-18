Kesha has spoken out about the importance of authenticity in a world she thinks is increasingly focused on curated perfection.

Kesha has spoken out about the importance of authenticity in a world she thinks is increasingly focused on curated perfection

The 38-year-old singer made the remarks during a panel discussion at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, where she partnered with the dating app Feeld for its ‘Fighting Loneliness in Our Digital World’ event.

She said: “The most attractive vibration a human being can give off is not perfection, it’s authenticity.”

Feeld, which describes itself as a platform for “open-minded individuals”, encourages users to express their desires without shame – a concept that apparently aligns with Kesha’s values.

Speaking to People after the panel, she said: “Sometimes you look at pictures that have been photoshopped, and everything is so symmetrical and so airbrushed, and it just looks weird. That’s because perfection is actually quite unnatural.”

Since her breakthrough more than 15 years ago with the song ‘Tik Tok’, Kesha has been a vocal advocate for inclusivity, particularly for the LGBTQ+ community.

She addd her passion for acceptance was shaped by witnessing “a lack of inclusion and a lack of acceptance” during her youth.

Kesha went on: “I remember saying when I began, if I have to tour the world, I’m going to make sure that my shows are a place where people can come be in their sexuality.

“Because growing up as a woman or a girl, questioning my sexuality, I didn’t find community in that. I felt pretty isolated.”

Kesha also acknowledged struggling with societal expectations but ultimately embraced her individuality.

She said: “I decided that actually I might not be the best, I might not be for everybody, but I’m going to be the f****** best at being myself.

“And I think that was a beautiful lesson.”

Discussing her collaboration with Feeld, she added: “I really love that Feeld embraces you for wherever you’re at in your sexual journey, whatever that means to you.

“I have explored non-monogamy. I’ve been in love with many, many men and many, many women, and currently where I’m at is I am looking for a sugar daddy.

“I love being able to just be open and honest about it, because I’m f****** into somebody taking care of me, putting me on a pedestal, taking me on their yacht and flying me on their plane. I’m just into it, and I will not feel shame about that.”

Reflecting on her dating experiences, she said: “I’ve dated a lot of very cool, very broke hipsters with very bad attitudes, and so I’m trying to swing the pendulum 180 degrees and go in the entirely opposite direction.

“I want someone that goes to an office building because they own the office building.”