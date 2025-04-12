Kevin Bacon feels as if he is "racing the clock" on mortality.

Kevin Bacon feels as if he is 'racing the clock' on mortality

The 66-year-old actor has been a mainstay in Hollywood for decades and has no intentions of giving up now but insisted that if he "died tomorrow" he would still be satisfied with what he has accomplished in life.

He told The Rake magazine: "I guess the fact that I keep looking forward means I’m a little bit racing [mortality]. I do feel like I’m racing the clock a bit on that.

"I would like to believe that I’m pretty accepting of it, but I haven’t looked it in the eye yet. You don’t really know until you’re there, and you go, ‘I changed my mind — I do wanna be resuscitated’

"At this point,“if it happens, if I die tomorrow, I’m good.

"Like, I would want the people around me to know that I’m okay with what I got done and the life I lived. Yeah. I really feel that way, you know? I’m good."

Kevin admitted that while he has "no idea why", he has never been interested in taking time off and he has even turned to therapy to deal with his own ambitions.

He said: "[A vacation] has never been something I’ve relished. I’ve always been driven from the time I was a child. Don’t ask me why. I’ve tried to parse it out with therapists or whatever, but I’ve always been driven to get s***done. I’m a little bit of a — I would say I’m a workaholic, which I think I am, but I’m also a ‘creating-aholic’.”

The 'MaXXXine' star did suffer from "impostor syndrome" at the height of his success, but has gotten over that in recent years and has learned to understand that, ultimately, he has "worked hard" for so long now which has led to him achieving everything he has done.

He said: "This is what I can tell you.

“I would like to believe there was a point in my life that, being super-successful, I had a certain amount of impostor syndrome or guilt about having gotten that. I don’t feel that any more. If opportunities come my way, I’m like, Yeah, that’s great, and I deserve it. I don’t feel undeserving, let’s put it that way. I’ve worked really hard, I’ve worked really long. I’ve tried to do my best, and I also try to get better."