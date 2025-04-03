Kevin Bacon doesn't let fame affect him.

Kevin Bacon doesn't let fame affect him

The 66-year-old actor has been a mainstay in Hollywood for decades but joked that he is "still waiting" to make it and it doesn't matter just how big things get when he makes a movie, he just has a "desire" to move on from the glamour of it all and get on with his job.

Asked to recall the first moment he knew he'd "made it", he told The Times: "I’m still waiting! I mean, I think there’s always those moments where you think to yourself, holy s***, my name’s above the title, or I got a billboard on Sunset Boulevard, or I’m sitting here with Johnny Carson. For me it passes pretty quickly and then I have this desire to get back to work."

The 'Patriots Day' star made his television debut in the late 1970s when he appeared briefly in the US soap opera 'Search for Tomorrow' before going on to mainstream film success and explained that he craved attention when he was just a few years old before he was even aware what an actor was.

He said: "Before I knew what an actor was — probably around three or four years old. I remember the feeling that if I walked into the room in our little house in Philadelphia, if there were people there, I wanted them to look at me. I wanted them to react to me — it was a form of wanting to be an entertainer. Acting was a skill that I went to based on that desire to be seen and to perform for people."

However, when asked to recall a director he really "clicked" with, Kevin admitted that it wasn't until a few years into his career when he had a truly "great experience" and learned skills that he kept with him to this day.

He said: "Barry Levinson. We did a movie called 'Diner'. I had done 'Friday the 13th' and 'Animal House' and some smaller parts. When Barry cast me, it wasn’t so much that he gave me advice, but he taught me some acting tools that I’ve kept with me for a long time. And I loved him too, because he was hilarious. It was a great experience."