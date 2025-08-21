Kevin Bacon bought Kyra Sedgwick two cows for her 60th birthday.

Kyra Sedgwick and her baby cows (c) Instagram

The couple live on a farm in Connecticut and in honour of the actress' milestone celebration on Tuesday (19.08.25), the Footloose star brought home two calves named Tater and Tot to join their brood of goats, alpacas, pigs and ponies.

Kevin shared a video on Instagram in which he surprised Kyra with her gift.

In the clip, he was in the barn with the cows and said: "When the love of your life has a big birthday, sometimes it's important to think long and hard about something that she might really like, but she doesn't really need. So happy birthday!"

The footage then cut to the Closer actress walking to the barn to meet the cows.

She said: "I'm excited to see my birthday presents."

Once she saw them, Kyra got down on her knees to greet her new bovine companions and said: "Oh my gosh! Hi, you beauties! It's so nice to meet you.

"Look at how handsome you are. Look at how beautiful you are!"

The next part of the video showed the couple feeding the cows together, before it ended with Kyra hugging the creatures.

Kevin, 67, captioned the video: "A milestone birthday could only call for two things... Meet Tater + Tot! Happy birthday, @kyrasedgwickofficial you deserve the world, and more. I love you! (sic)"

The couple often share videos from their life on the farm, with Kevin's clips of him singing to their goats proving a particular hit with fans.

But the City on a Hill actor previously admitted he had "no idea" the clips would be so popular, and he only began them for his own pleasure.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "Goat Songs is immensely popular and I had no idea it would be.

"During the pandemic there have been some impulsive moves and mine was to get some tiny miniature goats for Kyra as an anniversary present. And I kind of discovered…that I find it very relaxing hanging out with them. Sometimes I’ll go down and bring an instrument and they don't hate it.

"So I started playing songs and then I said, 'Well I’ll just play songs to the goats.' And then someone came up with the idea of actually asking people if they had any suggestion for the songs the goats might like, and people made silly jokes like, 'You can goat your own way' or one of them was, 'You gotta do some New Kids on the Block.'

"So I did a New Kids on the Block song and I got a message on Instagram from A.J. from the Backstreet Boys who said, 'You gotta do a Backstreet Boys song if you're going to do a New Kids song.'

"So that was the latest one we put up was a song with the Backstreet Boys. It was with me and our alpacas in this case, the menagerie sort of expanded and goats."

As promised, Kevin sang 'I Want It That Way' to his alpacas but perhaps he chose not to subject the goats to the track because they seem to have edgier musical taste as he revealed they have enjoyed Creep by Radiohead more than any of his other covers.

He said: "The funny thing is, there's that weird sort of like guitar thing…I only have my acoustic [guitar]. In the Radiohead song it's like a big huge electric thing, and I did like a (sound) and both the goats were like, what? And one of them ran, the other one turned and was like, 'What was that?'

"They’re great animals, they're all filled with love."