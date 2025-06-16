Kevin Costner's biggest challenge as a dad-of-seven is gathering all of his children together in the same place at the same time.

Kevin Costner has shared his biggest struggle raising seven children

The Hollywood actor, 70, is father to three adult children - Joe, Annie and Lily — with his first wife Cindy Silva as well as son Liam from his relationship with Bridget Rooney and he's also dad to three teenager - Grace, Cayden and Hayes - with his second wife Christine Baumgartner and he admits having such a big family has its challenges.

He told PEOPLE: "It's here and there now. Trying to gather them all [together at the same time] is very difficult as they all move through the directions of their life."

However, Costner tries to make his homes as welcoming as possible so the kids all want to spend time there with him.

He added: "You try to provide a place that they'll want to return to. I always design my homes for me and mine - for my children and their children - so that they enjoy coming back."

Costner revealed the family were attempting to gather together over the weekend to support his 18-year-old son Cayden at his high school graduation in Santa Barbara, California.

He said: "My son Cayden is graduating, so all the children are coming in to see him graduate. It'll be a four or five-day [event], hanging out for as long as we can

"We're all really proud of him. [This is] one of those things that mark his life, and he's done it beautifully."

Pictures taken at the event show Cayden wearing a green cap and gown as he poses with his famous father.

Kevin's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner - who he divorced in February 2024 - was also at the ceremony but the pair were not pictured together.

The actor previously admitted their split was a "crushing moment" for him.

Kevin - who was married to the designer between 2004 and 2024 - told 'CBS Mornings': "That's a crushing moment. It's powerful. It hurt. But I go forward. I have no choice - my children are looking at me.

"So I can't wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward."

Kevin added he was determined to protect his children following his divorce. The movie star said: "I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."