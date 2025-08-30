Kevin Costner is casually dating director Kelly Noonan Gores.

Kevin Costner's new romance

The 70-year-old actor and the 46-year-old actor are said to have met through mutual friends and are enjoying their new romance.

A source told PEOPLE: “They met through mutual friends. Kelly is seeing Kevin, but it's very casual. She thinks he's wonderful and interesting."

And while Kelly and Kevin are enjoying their new romance, friends have insisted it isn’t serious as dating is not a priority for Kelly.

The source said: “Dating is not a huge priority for her though. The past year was tumultuous for her. She separated from her husband last summer and then she lived in a house in Pacific Palisades that burned down. She's focused on her daughter and her own health."

Kelly and her former husband Alec Gores, 72, who share daughter Riley, six, together, divorced in 2024 after eight years of marriage.

Speaking previously on her Heal with Kelly podcast , she said: “It was excruciating. Even though I initiated the conversation, neither of us wanted this, and it was extremely heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, dad-of-seven Costner, split from his second wife Christine Baumgartner in 2023, which he previously admitted was a "crushing moment" for him.

Kevin - who was married to the designer between 2004 and 2024 - told 'CBS Mornings': "That's a crushing moment. It's powerful. It hurt. But I go forward. I have no choice - my children are looking at me.

"So I can't wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward."

Kevin added he was determined to protect his children following his divorce. The movie star said: "I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."

Kevin is father to three adult children - Joe, Annie and Lily — with his first wife Cindy Silva as well as son Liam from his relationship with Bridget Rooney and he's also dad to three teenagers - Grace, Cayden and Hayes - with Christine.