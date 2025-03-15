Kevin Hart stopped doing stunts after Ice Cube accidentally punched a stuntman in the face.

The 45-year-old funnyman starred in the 2014 action-comedy 'Ride Along' with the 55-year-old rapper and songwriter - real name O'Shea Jackson Sr - and has recalled how he witnessed the 'Check Yo Self' star knock the guy out and left him with a bloody nose.

He told YouTuber Sean Evans on the latest episode of Hot Ones': "While doing the stunt, Ice Cube punched one of the stuntmen in the face for real by accident, and the stunt guy kind of [got] knocked out for a second. I was like, ‘Oh! That can happen? We can actually get hit?’

"I remember Cube just hugging the stunt guy like, ‘You are going to be all right.’… The stunt guy was like, ‘No, I’m all right,’ [and] you [could] just see his nose bleeding a little bit.

"[I] stopped with the idea of wanting to do stunts so much.”

Following the ordeal, the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor has said those who do stunts for movies do not get the credit they deserve.

He added: "There should be a stunt award. They really do not get enough love.

“Some of these movies that you have watched and fallen in love with where guys are falling from buildings or going through windows or falling down cliffs — they are using real people for that.

“I have seen some stuntmen get fucked up and I have seen the director go, ‘We did not get it. Hey Gary, you think you got another one?’”

Kevin also pointed out that his younger self would be up for doing anything, but as he is now 45, he is less enthusiastic.

The award-winning star admitted: "Younger me was like, ‘Throw me on the f****** table! You have got to slam me? Go ahead. Just do it, do one take so we get the real reaction.’

"But now I’m 45. I don’t even want to run."