Kevin Jonas turned to a therapist to help "process the highs and the lows" of stardom.

The 37-year-old pop star sought out a therapist after The Jonas Brothers completed the European leg of their seventh world tour in 2024.

Kevin - who has been married to his wife Danielle since 2009 - told People: "I took the first flight out from Poland to go through Munich to get home and [was] delayed for like seven hours, and then they had to make a random stop in Nova Scotia. So it literally took me like an extra 18 hours to get home, and I was already fatigued and burnt out by the time I got home.

"My wife was like ‘Something's wrong with you, are you okay?’ I actually had to go start talking to a therapist about it, how to process the highs and the lows. It’s so jarring."

Kevin has found touring to be a really emotional experience.

He said: "All the depression, blues, it's real, especially after a tour.

"After our last tour, we did over 100 and something shows - it was too many - and we ended in Europe."

Despite this, The Jonas Brothers - which also includes Joe and Nick Jonas - are set to embark on their 20th anniversary tour in August.

And Kevin is already looking forward to the experience.

He shared: "It’s gonna be really special. You know, it's 20 years of the band, but really it's just about us going back on the road to celebrate."

The Jonas Brothers announced their tour plans earlier this year, revealing that they "can’t wait" to hit the road in August.

The band said in a statement: "We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music.

"Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honouring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

The band will play 42 dates in the US and Canada on their JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour, beginning at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 10.