Kevin Spacey has told Guy Pearce to "grow up" after the actor claimed he was "targeted" by his former co-star.

Kevin Spacey has rubbished Guy Pearce's recent comments

The 65-year-old actor has taken to social media to hit back at Guy's recent claims, insisting that the 57-year-old star is "not a victim".

In a video posted on X, Kevin - who starred alongside Guy in the 1997 movie 'L.A. Confidential' - said: "Guy Pearce, I've now read the comments that you made about me and while I would have preferred not to have to play this out in the media, you obviously have your own reasons for wanting to do exactly that.

"But, we worked together a long time ago, you know? If I did something then that upset you, you could've reached out to me. We could've had that conversation. But instead, you've decided to speak to the press, who are now coming after me because they would like to know what my response is to the things that you've said.

"You really want to know what my response is? Grow up."

Kevin - whose career previously went into freefall after he was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of men - actually recalled spending time with Guy after they filmed 'L.A. Confidential'.

He continued: "Did you also, by the way, tell the press that a year after we shot 'L.A. Confidential', you flew to Georgia while I was shooting 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil' just to spend time with me?"

Kevin also questioned why his former co-star took so long to voice his concerns.

The actor - who was acquitted by a jury of sexual assault charges in 2023 - explained: "Here you are now on a mission some 28 years later, after I've been through hell and back, to do what?

"I've got nothing to hide. But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim."

By contrast, Guy recently claimed that he was "targeted" by his former co-star.

The actor told the 'Awards Chatter' podcast: "I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man.

"He’s extremely charming and brilliant at what he does - really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question."