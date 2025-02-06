Khloe Kardashian "couldn't fix" some of the things in her marriage to Lamar Odom.

The 40-year-old reality star tied the knot with Lamar, 45, just a month after meeting him in late 2009 and while she filed for divorce in 2013, she still thinks of that marriage as the "most magical" time of her life.

Speaking during the new episode of 'The Kardashians', she explained: "Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life. I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul.

"I took my vows very seriously and I was married for about seven years, but there were bigger things that were not fixable in that marriage.

"I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar. It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the most purest love I’ve ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it."

Khloe - who went on to have True, six, and two-year-old Tatum with now ex-parrner Tristan Thompson - had to care for Lamar when an overdose left him in a coma but recalled the moment she knew she had to cut him off completely one day almost a decade ago.

She added: "I was very upset. I said to him, ‘I’m going to Vegas. You need to be out by Monday. That’s it, I’m done.

"And I haven’t seen Lamar since that day.”

Khloe then briefly reunited with Lamar to hand over some of his belongings.

She added: "I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings.

"I want him to have his stuff…and that’s it. I wish I could just do that and not have a conversation."