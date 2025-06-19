Khloe Kardashian felt "way more confident" before she lost weight.

The 40-year-old reality star has opened up about her fitness journey and the public's reaction to her weight loss as she hit out at the "gross" response from certain people.

Speaking on her own Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, she told fitness influencer Whitney Simmons: "The bigger I was, I was way more confident.

"I think because, like, what are going to say about me? I know all the things you're going to say. I would have my days that I would feel low and all of that.

"When I started my fitness journey and, like, becoming in shape, I felt such a need that I had to keep this up, like even if it wasn't for me. I felt like, 'Well, I can't get fat again, because everyone is expecting that to happen.' "

Instead, she found herself getting "a different type of attention".

"And then once I got a little older, I was like, 'Wait, this is gross.' I hated that that's why I was getting more attention because I looked a certain way."

Khloe insisted she had the "same amount of people" sending her abuse regardless of her weight.

She explained: "I've learned, no matter what, I'm never going to make people happy because I was once bigger, I was thinner, and I had the same amount of people, but from different ends.

"When I lost weight, I was 'a traitor to the bigger community'; I'm 'not myself'; I'm 'not funny anymore.' I'm 'not all the things' that I still am at my core.

"I just aesthetically look a little different, or a lot different, whatever you want to say."

Although she has been through lots of ups and downs in her own life, Khloe is determined to achieve something positive using her "platform".

The star - who has daughter True, seven, and son Tatum, two, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson - recently told PEOPLE magazine: "I feel like I was given this opportunity, these platforms, for a reason.

"And it's really easy to sort of believe the hype and forget really where you came from and just believe the BS because so much of it is filler.

"We have to have some sort of core and heart and moral compass."