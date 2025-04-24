Khloe Kardashian wants to be a "voice" for people who "don't have one".

Khloe Kardashian wants to use her platform for good

The 40-year-old star has been through lots of ups and downs in her own life, but Khloe is determined to achieve something positive using her "platform".

Khloe - who has daughter True, seven, and son Tatum, two, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson - told People: "I feel like I was given this opportunity, these platforms, for a reason. And it's really easy to sort of believe the hype and forget really where you came from and just believe the BS because so much of it is filler. We have to have some sort of core and heart and moral compass."

Khloe is happy to acknowledge that "not everything is pretty and perfect" in her life.

But she hopes to provide some inspiration for people going through similar life experiences.

Khloe - who was married to NBA star Lamar Odom between 2009 and 2016 - said: "I do want to be a voice for people that sometimes feel like they don't have one, or that feel like they fell through the wayside. And if I can do that in any regard, then I want to. That even goes for some of the things that I show on our TV show. Not everything is pretty and perfect, but I do that to hopefully let people not feel so isolated and alone. What if they’ve had similar journey that I've been on?

"It's not because I necessarily think those are great moments of mine. It's because I feel like, you know, this happened to me. I can't be the only person that something this terrible happened to. Maybe if I share my story, someone will feel less alone and feel like they have a community. So in that regard, that's why I do that."

Khloe previously insisted that she doesn't feel "ashamed" of her turbulent love life.

The reality star said on her 'Khloe in Wonderland' podcast: "I've chosen to not [date] - and because I genuinely don't want to.

"Right now, I'm not dating because my relationship with my kids just is it's everything to me. And not that that means people who are dating when they have kids anything ... but where I am in my life right now, I just really want to nurture this love, and I just want to be as present as I can."