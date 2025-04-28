Khloe Kardashian was "incredibly angry" after the death of her father Robert Kardashian and she hated being forced to talk about her loss on camera.

Khloe Kardashian didn't like being forced to talk about her dad's death on camera

The 40-year-old reality TV star lost her dad when she was just 19 and she was encouraged to talk about her feelings a few years later when filming her family's reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' - and Khloe insists she found the experience incredibly uncomfortable.

During an episode of her podcast 'Khloe in Wonderland' with grief expert David Kessler, she explained: "For about three years, I was incredibly angry.

"I was filming my show, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', and in season one, I remember one of my producers was making me do an interview about my dad ‘cause I wouldn’t talk about my dad.

"At that time, if I spoke about him, I would just break down."

However, Khloe now realises being forced to confront her feelings was actually a good thing because it helped her move forward.

She added: "It was as if a house got lifted off of me after that conversation. was kicking and screaming while doing it, but as soon as I had that conversation, that was the last time that I cried when talking about my dad, in a bad way ...

"I let go of all of this guilt and anger. Now I can talk about my dad with smiles and happiness and admiration and understanding."

Robert Kardashian died aged 59 in September 2003, just two months being diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and Kessler told Khloe he's glad she found an outlet for her grief - even if it was on camera.

He said: "I say people need to do this in their own time, in their own way, so I wish you would have had more choice in that ... [But] somehow the camera, the audience, became a safe place for you to talk."

In an episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' season one, Khloe was seen breaking down on screen as she discussed the loss of her dad.

She said: "My sisters and my brother have dealt with it. I get very angry or just very quiet, very distant towards my family.

"I try to never talk about my dad or him passing away. I can talk about him and happy moments, but not him being sick ... "

She later added: "I don’t know how to deal with my dad’s death as of now, but I will find a way to cope with it and overcome it."