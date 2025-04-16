Khloé Kardashian says her sister Kourtney Kardashian is the most particular member of their family when it comes to editing their long-running reality television series.

The 40-year-old is one of the executive producers on the Hulu show ‘The Kardashians’, along with her siblings and mother Kris Jenner, and made the claim on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

Khloé said when asked who was pickiest when it came to her family’s show edits: “Kourtney. But it’s more because she’ll say, ‘I say “like” too many times, so remove this word.’ It’s more that regard.”

She added with a laugh: “She still says ‘like’ 500 times.”

Podcast host Alex Cooper had asked which of the Kardashian-Jenner family members were the “pickiest” about the show’s editing.

Khloé added all six of her siblings – Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian and herself – are allowed to review and request cuts to the footage.

But she said the edits are largely related to how they appear rather than the content of the story.

“It’s not really because of storylines – not storylines, because they’re following us – but it’s not about a story concept. It’s more verbiage,” Khloé said.

She added: “It’s more vanity things.”

The reality TV veteran also insisted she has never made significant changes to how she comes across on camera.

She added: “I mean, trust me, I would’ve cut way other s***.”

Khloé did not go into specifics, but she has previously allowed deeply personal parts of her life to be shown on the series, including her divorce from Lamar Odom and the fallout from her ex-partner Tristan Thompson’s infidelity.

She also told the podcast that she makes a conscious decision not to overthink her portrayal on the show.

“I don’t want to overthink or else I think it really changes how the show is perceived,” she said – adding: “Not that I want all of these things to be played out on the show – but I’ve really made a conscious effort to not edit.”

She explained she believes it is her responsibility to address events on the show that are already in the public eye.

“If it’s in the press that’s true and that’s happening, it’s my obligation to have that on TV, because that’s what in fact is happening,” she said.

Khloé, who previously hosted the fitness transformation series Revenge Body, said she hopes her openness helps others who may be experiencing similar challenges.

She said: “If it makes somebody else feel seen or if it helps somebody get through something – or it doesn’t have to be the exact same thing – but if it’s something that they can relate to at all, I really hope that I make someone feel more seen and safe and that they’re not alone on this island that feels so incredibly isolating.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been appearing on reality television since 2007, first on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and now on ‘The Kardashians’, which premiered on Hulu in 2022.