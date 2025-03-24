Kieran Culkin got down on one knee "between two dumpsters" to propose to wife Jazz Charton.

The 'Succession' star married the advertising executive in 2013 and they are parents to two children together - and Jazz has now revealed Kieran asked her to marry him while crouched between two rubbish bins on a street in New York City.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: "We were about to go on a road trip to California, so we were having a going-away party with our friends before we left.

"Kieran said: ‘Wait, come outside, I want to tell you something.’ And he got down between two dumpsters and said: ‘Will you marry me?’

"I was, like: ‘Really, here? I mean, yes, obviously, but really?'"

Jazz also shared the moment they first met - revealing Kieran sat down next to her in a bar in Manhattan and asked her: "Is that your boyfriend?"

She added of the encounter: "He was very forward but hilariously so, and he said: 'There’s this Indian restaurant that’s really good.' I said: 'Oh cool, can you give me the name?’ And he said: ‘No, you idiot, I want to take you there'."

They went on to elope and tie the knot during a road trip in Iowa and Jazz - who was 26 at the time - admits she was very young to get married.

Jazz - who was born in the UK - joked to the publication: "I know, so young. It’s devastating - he took my best years. I tell him he’s just my green card husband."

She added of the Oscar winner: "I know Kieran comes across as this quirky guy but he’s actually really sensible.

"That was one of the ways I knew he was the right person. Kieran is the most charismatic person you’ll ever meet and you just want to be around him. But I also wanted to be like him in terms of how he behaves. Nothing really fazes him."