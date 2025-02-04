Killer Mike has sued the security firms hired for the 2024 Grammys, claiming he was "unlawfully detained" when they put him under citizen's arrest under false pretences.

Killer Mike is suing the 'overzealous' security firms that had him arrested at the 2024 Grammys

The 49-year-old rap star was led away in handcuffs after winning three gongs at the pre-telecast prize-giving at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last February, and was booked on a misdemeanour charge, which was later dropped.

The incident meant he was unable to present an award at the ceremony as he was placed in police custody.

A year on, court documents obtained by TMZ, show he is now seeking damages from S+S Labor Force Inc. and JRM Private Security for causing him "public embarrassment, distress and professional harm".

The 'Big Beast' hitmaker - whose real name is Michael Render - previously blamed his arrest on "overcrowding" backstage and "over-zealous" security guards.

During an appearance on 'The View' shortly afterwards, he explained: "I think backstage was overcrowded, I think the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little over-zealous."

However, he refused to feel bad about what happened and added: "It’s water under the bridge for me."

The hip-hop star previously insisted he wasn't angry about the position he found himself in on music's biggest night, telling GQ magazine: "I could have succumbed to anger or evil and talked [badly]. But I’m just grateful. I talked about this album being a return to the religious and moral principles I was raised with.

"And I just got to say, man, you'll find yourself in a position where it's just you and God. And I took a couple hours, man. I was just by myself, and I was just thankful I took time to thank God and to say, I appreciate the blessings you've given me.

"I spent time talking. I'm invoking the spirit of my grandmother and my mother and just saying, Look, I've done it. And after a few hours, man, I got out and I went partied and had fun."

The musician was not charged after he "agreed to do some community service with a non-profit organisation of his choice."

Ivor Pine, a spokesperson for the LA City Attorney's Office, confirmed at the time: "Mr. Render has successfully completed the Office’s Hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed. We have no further comment at this time."