Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering changing her custody agreement with ex-husband Kanye West after he released a song featuring their eldest daughter, North West, without her approval.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering changing her custody agreement with ex-husband Kanye West after he released a song featuring their eldest daughter, North West, without her approval

According to TMZ, Kardashian, 44, is seriously debating taking West, 47 – who now goes by Ye – to court to request a judge strip him of joint legal custody.

The former couple, who married in 2014, settled their divorce in 2022, agreeing to joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and five-year-old Psalm.

Physical custody is reportedly not an issue, as Kanye rarely sees his children, and Kim still wants them to have a good relationship with their father.

However, decision-making regarding the children has become a point of contention, TMZ’s report said.

The former couple’s divorce agreement states they must attend a private hearing with a judge if conflicts arise regarding their children.

Kim requested an emergency hearing with their lawyers, a mediator, and a judge after learning Kanye planned to release a song featuring North and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Although Kanye skipped the meeting, he reportedly agreed not to release the track, titled ‘Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine’.

However, the rapper released the song on X the following day, declaring men “make the final decision”. He also shared a text exchange with Kim, in which she opposed their daughter’s involvement with Combs, who is currently facing legal issues.

Kim apparently texted Kanye: “I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop.

“I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

Kanye responded by asking Kim to “amend” the legal papers or risk “going to war”.

He added: “And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

Kanye later posted a lengthy rant on X, accusing the “Kardashian mob” of restricting his parental rights and likening their custody arrangement to “visitation” in “jail”.

An insider told Page Six: “Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior.”