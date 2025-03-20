Kim Kardashian is reportedly "done trying to be reasonable" with Kanye West after his latest rant.

Kim Kardashian is 'appalled' by Kanye West's latest rant

The 47-year-old rapper launched into another hateful rant on social media this week as he attacked Beyonce and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir in an unprovoked post.

An insider told PageSix: "Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication."

The source added that 'The Kardashians' star was "appalled" that her ex-husband "would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children".

It's said Kim, 44, has found his posts "shocking and offensive".

According to the insider, she thinks: "No matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

Kanye - who now goes by Ye - deleted the controversial post before re-sharing it hours later, and he insisted he didn't take it down to be a "good person".

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled."

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed Kim was considering changing her custody agreement after Ye released a song featuring their eldest daughter North West without her approval.

The former couple, who married in 2014, settled their divorce in 2022, agreeing to joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and five-year-old Psalm.

According to TMZ, decision-making regarding their kids has become a point of contention.

The former couple’s divorce agreement states they must attend a private hearing with a judge if conflicts arise regarding their children.

Kim requested an emergency hearing with their lawyers, a mediator, and a judge after learning Kanye planned to release a song featuring North and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Although Kanye skipped the meeting, he reportedly agreed not to release the track, titled ‘Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine’.

However, the rapper released the song on X the following day, declaring men “make the final decision”.

He also shared a text exchange with Kim, in which she opposed their daughter’s involvement with Combs.

The 55-year-old music mogul is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, which he has denied.