Kim Kardashian has questioned US President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The 44-year-old reality star has previously met with Trump at the White House to discuss criminal justice reform but is disappointed by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ramping up raids as part of the President's anti-immigration policies.

Speaking in Venice on Thursday (28.08.25) at Diane Von Furstenberg's DVF Awards, where she was honoured for her prison reform advocacy, Kim told Variety: "In the news you hear, 'Oh, it's about people who have committed these crimes and they're trying to help out our country.'

"But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected.

"People I know. People my friends know."

The Kardashians star continued: "You want to believe that there's a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it's not really happening like that.

"It's really tough, but I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country."

Kim had previously slammed ICE raids in Los Angeles in June and suggested that there "has to be a better way" to tackle illegal immigration after the raids sparked mass protests.

She wrote on Instagram: "When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals - great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right.

"Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbours, friends, classmates, co-workers and family.

"No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way."

Meanwhile, Kardashian revealed in Venice that she would consider returning to the White House in an attempt to facilitate the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez - who were both denied parole recently after spending over 30 years in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents.

She said: "I would love to.

"(The Menendez brothers) are in a state prison so the governor is really in charge of that decision, but I would go to any administration and any White House to fight for the rights of people I believe in."