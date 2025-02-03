Kim Kardashian took her daughter to watch 'Wicked' while Kanye West attended the Grammys.

Kim Kardashian took her daughter to see the production

The 44-year-old star - who has North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five, with Kanye - took her eldest child to watch the musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on Sunday (02.02.25).

A source told Us Weekly: "It looked like they had fun and enjoyed the show."

Kanye, on the other hand, attended the Grammys in Los Angeles alongside Bianca Censori, his wife, who wore a semi-transparent outfit to the star-studded awards ceremony.

Kim is a long-time fan of the Broadway musical and in October, the brunette beauty and other members of her family - including her kids, her mom Kris, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and their kids - all enjoyed a special at-home screening of the 'Wicked' movie.

The screening was even attended by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who play the two lead characters in 'Wicked'.

Last year, meanwhile, a source claimed that Kim is "very much focused on being a mom".

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who dated comedian Pete Davidson between November 2021 and August 2022 - is simply too busy with her family to really think about dating anyone.

A source told PEOPLE: "She's not even dating anyone now. It's all about work and the kids."

Kim is firmly focused on her family life and her various business interests, which includes her Skims clothing brand.

As a result, Kim doesn't consider finding love to be an immediate priority.

The insider explained: "Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."