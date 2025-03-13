Kim Kardashian claims she paid for most of her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.

Kim Kardashian 'paid for most of her engagement ring' from Kris Humphries

The 44-year-old reality star - who split from the former NBA player after just 72 days of marriage in October 2011 - has revealed how she "had to" give up the 18-carat emerald cut diamond ring in their divorce settlement two years later.

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', she said: "I didn't keep that. I was pregnant with North, still married to him, and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring."

However, she insisted she actually paid for the design, noting her ex "contributed a fifth" of the cost.

After the divorce settlement, Kris auctioned the jewellery off for a whopping $749,000.

Back in 2013, his representative told E! News: "The ring is indeed Kris' property that he received through his marriage dissolution."

The rep added that the star was "very pleased with the final result" of the sale.

Elsewhere on the show, Kim opened up about another engagement which was saved from her 2016 Paris robbery after a warning from Kanye West.

Ye originally proposed in 2013 with a 15-carat ring, and gave her an upgraded 20-carat piece three years later.

Kim - who has kids North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five, with ex Kanye - wore both rings at Madison Square Garden while showing them off on Instagram.

She said: "Kanye saw it and he goes, 'Don't you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'"

During her trip to Paris that year, she "left my original ring that I got proposed to, which was like the most important one" back at home, while the newer 20-carat ring - worth an estimated $4 million - was taken at gunpoint from her hotel room during the shocking heist.

Meanwhile, Kim has revealed she wants to give her original engagement ring to 11-year-old daughter North, because she feels her girl eldest child has a special connection to the piece.

She added: "That one, I'm gonna give to Northy, because she was with me when I got engaged and she held it after and I took a photo and she was just, like, a few months old."