Kim Kardashian is "manifesting" her next relationship.

Kim Kardashian is keen to find love

The 44-year-old beauty - who has North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five, with ex-husband Kanye West - has revealed that she's renovating her Hidden Hills home with her future partner in mind.

During the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kim explained that she's renovating her house and creating a space for "him".

Kris Jenner, Kim's mom, then asked: "Who’s him?"

And Kim - who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 - replied: "I don’t know. Manifesting!”

The reality TV star subsequently suggested that she's more likely to find a new boyfriend if she renovates her home with "him" in mind.

Kim said: "I won’t be open to having a partner if I don’t build it. If you build it, he will come."

Kris, 69, is convinced that Kim is now eager to find love, having moved on from her past relationships.

The socialite explained: "I think she’s looking for true love. She’s the best version of Kim when she’s in love."

Earlier this year, Kim revealed that she has "a list" of dating must-haves.

The SKIMS founder admitted to being very particular about who she dates, with Kim even revealing one of her dating "red flags".

Kim - who dated comedian Pete Davidson following her split from Kanye - said on 'World's First Podcast': "My absolute red flag is just when someone doesn’t treat other people - even when no one is watching - with respect. No matter who they are, what they do."

Kim - who was also married to sports star Kris Humphries between 2011 and 2013 - acknowledged that she's looking for a "very secure person", too.

Asked what she's looking for in a future partner, she replied: "How long do you have?

"They have to really understand my life and be OK with that. They’re going to have to understand my kids, and their background, and where they came from.

"It must not be easy coming into my life. They have to be a very secure person. I want our morals and values to really align."