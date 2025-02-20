Kim Kardashian says she and Kanye West just 'want the best' for their children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just "want the best" for their children.

The 44-year-old reality superstar was married to rapper Kanye, 47, from 2014 until 2022 and has North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, as well as five-year-old Psalm with him and Kim has insisted that it is "always good vibes" whenever they reunite over something to do with their kids.

Speaking in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians - which was released on Thursday (20.02.25) - she said: "Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes."

In the new episode, Kim and Kanye were supporting their eldest as she made her stage debut as Young Simba in an anniversary concert production of 'The Lion King' at the Hollywood Bowl.

Kanye was seen asking the production crew to "change the graphics" and Kim assured the team that they would have a "better" show if they took his advice.

She said: "Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal.

"And I just look at them and I'm like, 'It will be a better production [if you take his notes]."

When the big moment came for North to take to the stage and perform 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King' - which was originally written for the 1994 Disney film and made its way into the Broadway production three years later - the SKIMS founder thought she was having a "heart attack" over her nerves, but later relaxed when she noticed North just having "so much fun" during the performance.

She said: "It's such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all."