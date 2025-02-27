Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have "moved on" from their infamous feud over Dolce and Gabbana.

The 44-year-old reality star worked with the luxury fashion designer for their Milan Fashion Week Show in 2022 and Kourtney had recently tied the knot with Travis Barker claimed that her sister had been "legit copying" her but now they appear to have put it all behind them.

Speaking on Thursday's (27.02.25) episode of 'The Kardashians', Kourtney said: "I feel like we've moved on in life. That sounds iconic.

"Initially, everything she did was Dolce.

"I just felt so disconnected from my sister. I didn't feel like my feelings were heard or validated or understood. My feelings didn't matter. She just had to do it all.

"We're sisters, and we love each other. Life is short. So, it's time to move on."

Kim and Kourtney, 45, have now forgiven each other and as they worked on a a SKIMS collaboration for the brand, the siblings branded the idea of them feuding forever as "crazy" and likened it to what they might have done as children.

Kim said: "I forgave her and she forgives me. Now, we're working together on an iconic f****** shoot. For anyone that thinks that we wouldn't even be cool because we got into a fashion fight over what we wear is crazy.

"That's what we were doing in elementary school."

In a confessional, Kim reflected on just "how ugly" their feud had become and was glad to now see the funny side of it all.

She said: "When I really think back on how ugly that fight got, just to where we are now, laughing about it and shooting together a campaign—that's crazy.

"I'm happy that I was the one to bring her out of retirement, I probably drove her to retirement, so I am the one that can bring her out."