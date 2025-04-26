Kimberly Wyatt says Christina Aguilera has earned the right to be a diva - because she is so talented.

Kimberly Wyatt has shared her memories of touring with Christina Aguilera when she was a member of the Pussycat Dolls

The 43-year-old singer-and-dancer "spent a lot of the time" with the 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker when Kimberly's girl group the Pussycat Dolls opened her 'Back to Basics' tour in 2007, and the 'Don't Cha' singer was in awe of her vocals and although Christina "might be a bit of a diva" she has the talent to back up the attitude.

Speaking to the UK edition of Closer magazine, she said: "I spent a lot of time with her.

"She's an interesting human, but I have such an appreciation for her talent.

"She's one of the best voices of our generation - standing next to her and hearing her sing, the strength in her voice is the real deal.

"She might be a bit of a diva, but you know what? She can have it."

The Hits Radio DJ has "so many brilliant memories" of the 18 years - on and off - she spent in the Pussycat Dolls, such as when she "did a kick line with Jack Black" and saw Snoop Dogg "dressed as Santa Claus - called Santa Bizzle".

Kimberly - who was in the Pussycat Dolls with Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton and Carmit Bachar - revealed: "I have so many brilliant memories, like performing at The O2 and seeing over 10,000 people sing 'Stickwithu' with their phones up in the air - I still have that little snapshot in my head, it's just unforgettable.

"Way back in 2002, I did a kick line with Jack Black while dressed as a popcorn kernel for the MTV Movie Awards!

"The amount of experiences I had just because I've been in and amongst all these people.

"Snoop Dogg dressed as Santa Claus - called Santa Bizzle - I mean, that's a memory!"

Kimberly - who has three children with her husband Max Rogers, Willow, 11, Maple, nine, and Ford, six - reunited with her 'Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)' bandmates in 2019, and was set to go out on the road with them again for a Greatest Hits world tour the following year, but it got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicole confirmed it had been cancelled via an Instagram post, citing "evolving circumstances", and Kimberly - who was on ITV1's 'Dancing on Ice' at the time of the announcement - was "in tears" after she found out from Google and fan messages because of "the amount of sacrifices we'd all made to make it happen".

She told the Mirror: "I'll never forget, being on that main stage ice, getting ready for one of our first live shows and getting the news from Google and fans saying 'It's been cancelled!' – I was in tears, I couldn't believe it, the amount of sacrifices we'd all made to make it happen to have it ripped from our hands was devastating, I still feel devastated."