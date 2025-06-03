'King of the Hill' star Jonathan Joss has died aged 59.

The actor - who was best known for voicing the part of John Redcorn on the animated TV sitcom - was killed in a shooting on Saturday (31.05.25) in San Antonio.

Police in the city have confirmed that the shooter, Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, fled the scene in a vehicle, before being detained by officers and booked for murder.

Tristan Kern de Gonzales - Joss' husband - explained on Facebook: "My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done.

"Throughout that time we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic.

"When we returned to the site to check our mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw.

"While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.

"Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life.

"Jonathan is my husband. He gave me more love in our time together than most people ever get. We were newlyweds. We picked Valentines Day. We were in the process of looking for a trailer and planning our future.

"He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.

"I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved. (sic)"

Joss - who was born and raised in San Antonio - starred on 'King of the Hill' between 1998 and 2009, before reprising the role of John Redcorn for the revival series.

The actor also appeared in shows such as 'Parks and Recreation', 'ER', and 'Charmed', as well as movies like 'True Grit' and 'The Magnificent Seven'.