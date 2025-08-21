Kirsten Dunst has revealed "everyone" has been mispronouncing her name.

The 43-year-old actress has insisted while she doesn't "blame people", she has had to answered to everything including 'criss-ten', 'ker-stin' and 'keer-sten' over the years, with the latter being the correct pronunciation.

In a TikTok video from Town and Country magazine, she said: "I mean, everyone messes up my name, so I give up.

"I don't care... I don't blame people. Like in England, they don't really say my name right.

"The last set, everyone was saying my name wrong. There was like Swedish people and people from Hungary. You just give up."

The Good Place star confirmed the proper way to say her name is 'Keer-sten'.

She joked: "But again, who cares? It's fine."

Kirsten previously revealed she had a frustrating nickname on the set of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

She played Mary Jane Watson alongside Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the film series between 2002 and 2007.

She told Marie Claire magazine: "It was a joke, but on Spider-Man, they would call me ‘girly-girl’ sometimes on the walkie-talkie.

“But I never said anything … Like, don’t call me that.”

If it had been post-MeToo movement, she might have said something to make her frustrations clear.

Kirsten said: “You didn’t say anything. You just took it.”

The Bring It On star also revealed she took her two-year break from acting after becoming frustrated with being offered all the "sad mom" roles after starring in 2021's psychological drama The Power of the Dog as widow Rose Gordon.

She said: “Every role I was being offered was the sad mom. To be honest, that’s been hard for me… because I need to feed myself.

"The hardest thing is being a mom and … not feeling like, I have nothing for myself. That’s every mother — not just me.

“There’s definitely less good roles for women my age.”