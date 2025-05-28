Kool and the Gang singer Michael Sumler has died aged 71.

The energetic backing vocalist for the iconic group, known to fans as ‘Chicago Mike’, was killed following a car crash in Georgia.

He was behind the wheel of a black Nissan when it collided with another vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway at Buckner Road, just outside Atlanta, on Saturday (24.05.25) night, with news of his death only emerging on Wednesday. (28.05.25) According to the Cobb County Police Department, he was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

The 33-year-old driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

A singer and mentor within Kool and the Gang for nearly 40 years, Michael joined the group in 1985 and quickly became a crowd favourite for his dynamic performances and magnetic personality.

He remained with the band through decades of global tours and chart-topping releases, contributing both vocally and as a guiding influence on younger musicians within the group.

Michael’s close friend Adrian Meeks told Fox 5 Atlanta his death was “a devastating blow” to all who knew him.

He said: “He always wanted to see other people succeed in the business that he’d been around most of all of his life.”

Robert ‘Kool’ Bell, 73, the band’s founding bassist and last surviving original member, also paid tribute.

He said: “It’s a bittersweet feeling. We’ve lost another brother, and the stage won’t be the same without Mike.”

Kool and the Gang, formed in 1969, became one of the most enduring groups in R and B history.

Over the course of their career, they won two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and released 31 gold and platinum albums.

The band also notched up 25 Top Ten R B hits and nine Top Ten Pop hits.

Their breakthrough came in 1973 with the album ‘Wild and Peaceful’, featuring the hit single ‘Funky Stuff’.

The later addition of lead vocalist James ‘J.T.’ Taylor and producer Eumir Deodato helped the band reach even greater heights, most notably with their 1980 global hit ‘Celebration’.

In 2015, Kool and the Gang were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2024, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.