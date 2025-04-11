Jo Koy's plane had to do an emergency landing shortly after take-off.

The 53-year-old comedian praised the flight crew on board his Phillippine Airlines aircraft for going "above and beyond" and remaining calm during the scary situation, which saw smoke fill the cabin.

Speaking in an Instagram reel, Jo said: "We had to do an emergency landing in Tokyo, Japan. But I'm gonna say this, the flight attendants on Philippine Airlines were amazing.

"You were amazing, above and beyond. You guys were pros. Thank you for remaining calm in a situation that could have went south fast."

Jo shared some more details in his caption for the post.

He wrote: "We were on our way back to L.A. from Philippines when the entire cabin filled with smoke (due to electrical fire).

"We then made an emergency landing into Tokyo Japan. Hats off to the @flypal flight attendants and pilots they were more than great. Ps. Tell everyone you love them everyday. Mahal kita [Tagalog for 'I love you']."

The comic, who shot his reel inside a sushi restaurant, confirmed he and the rest of his group, including his son, were "safe" in Tokyo and awaiting a new flight.

According to ABS-CBN, Flight PR102 left Manila for Los Angeles at around 10pm on Wednesday (09.04.25) but made an emergency landing at Haneda Airport in Japan in the early hours of Thursday (10.04.25) after cabin smoke was emitted by an air conditioning unit.

Another passenger told how she woke up to the smell of "burning plastic".

Valerie Del Castillo told the outlet: “It was so bad. The smoke filled the air. We all covered our mouths and noses as staff seemed to panicked. I didn't panic until a representative came on the intercom announcing we will be looking for a place to emergency land the plane with a quivering voice. I could hear the fear in his words."

The passenger said the crew distributed wet face towels and other passengers used their in-flight eye masks for added protection.

And Jennifer Taylor, who celebrated her birthday on the flight, praised the flight crew.

She said: "They did the best they could. There’s so many people crying and panicking at one point. Some passengers got up... The flight attendants were able to calm everybody down and eventually got everybody back on their seat."