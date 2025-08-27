Kris Jenner has described her new facelift as "my version" of "ageing gracefully".

Kris Jenner has explained why she had a facelift

The 69-year-old 'momager' of the Kardashian family has revealed that she underwent the cosmetic procedure because she felt it was time for a "refresh" after previously having a facelift 15 years ago.

Kris told Vogue Arabia: "I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh.

"I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.

"Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself.

"If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully - meaning you don't want to do anything - then don't do anything.

"But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It's my version."

Kris explained how her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, 28, accompanied her to the procedure while Kim Kardashian, 44, watched "on FaceTime".

She said: "Of course my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime.

"I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren't feeling so great about themselves.

"Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful."

Kris and her brood - which also includes Kourtney Kardashian, 46, Khloe Kardashian, 41, Rob Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 29, - shot to fame through the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and she knew that the show wouldn't be "harmful" for the family.

The matriarch said: "To be perfectly honest, I never thought the exposure would be harmful.

"I just thought this was going to be a great journey. 'Buckle your seatbelts, we are in for a wild ride, but we are going to have the time of our lives.'

"I was very optimistic, and I'm also a girl who looks at the glass as half full."

Kris continued: "We were working in our stores in Calabasas, and I thought this would be a great way to give exposure to our business, as it was like an instant focus group.

"This was an immediate marketing tool and something that could come in handy for other things.

"I knew this was not a gamble. I also prayed about it.

"I got on my knees and I said, 'Please Lord, lead me in the right direction', and that's what I still do everyday.

"I have great spirituality and I'm very confident about my decisions, but I also feel we were led in the right direction."