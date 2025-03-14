Kris Jenner feels "very safe" with Corey Gamble.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been in a relationship since 2014

The 69-year-old momager began dating Justin Bieber's tour manager in 2014 in the wake of the end of her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner and she admitted it was easier to start a relationship with someone who "had worked with a high-profile person" before because it meant Corey understood her family's lifestyle.

Speaking to her daughter Khloe Kardashian on her 'Khloe in Wonderland' podcast, she said: "He was very well aware of how a life like this goes and all the things that came with it.

"He knew all about security and all about all the drivers and seemed to know everybody in LA and everybody in my life, and it was a very safe feeling to be able to date someone who you didn't have to explain how our life worked."

Kris has six children - Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who she has with Caitlyn, and Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, who she had with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian - and because Corey has been "around long enough" to see what her showbiz personality children do, she adores the fact he "respects" and "admires" their "focus and vision and creativity".

She added: "I think that anybody who's watching from the inside, which is very few people, get to really see how we are day-to-day and I think it is amazing for somebody like him to sit back and say, 'Wow, this is incredible.'"

As well as being a mom of six, Kris has 14 grandchildren, and Khloe thinks it is "interesting" that Corey is child-free but is "with someone that has the most kids and grandkids".

The showbiz matriarch noted: "I think three of them were with me when the night I met him in Spain."

And Kris insisted it is essential for her the partners of anyone in their family to get along with the rest of the clan.

She said: "Listen, if one of us is with a partner, we're kind of all with that partner. It's like, all for one and one for all.

"We know that we just want each other to be happy and we all spend all of our time together. So for us, it would never work if you know there was friction with the kids."