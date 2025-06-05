Kris Jenner has hailed her cosmetic surgeon as a "class act".

Kris Jenner has heaped praise on the surgeon

The 69-year-old reality star heaped praise on Dr. Garth Fisher after Kylie Jenner, Kris' daughter, recently revealed that the Los Angeles-based surgeon was responsible for her breast enlargement.

After Kylie praised Dr Fisher's work, the surgeon wrote on Instagram: "I’m honored to be acknowledged by Kylie—her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated.

"Patient confidentiality has always been the foundation of my practice. Over 3 decades, we’ve never had a single breach. My entire team is thoroughly trained and bound by strict NDAs and confidentiality agreements.

"This is more than policy—it’s our culture.

"HIPAA (patient privacy) laws are in place to protect patients, and I will never discuss any details of a procedure or procedures unless the patient has chosen to share them or given me permission to discuss.

"Every patient is unique. This isn’t “cookbook” surgery—it’s thoughtful, personalized care.

"Thank you for your trust and understanding.

"Garth Fisher, M.D. (sic)"

Kris subsequently took to the comments section to heap praise on Dr Fisher.

The reality star also revealed that Dr Fisher was responsible for her "first facelift in 2011".

Kris replied: "Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!! and made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid… you have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!! [heart and prayer emojis] (sic)"

Earlier this month, Kylie shared details of her breast enlargement surgery.

The 27-year-old beauty revealed specific details about her surgery, after being approached by a TikTok follower.

Rachel Leary, the follower, said to Kylie: "You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job.

"It’s like the most perfect natural looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.

"That is what I aspire mine to look like … I don’t expect you to share who did the work … but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done ... "

In response, Kylie shared: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!! (sic)"

Kylie also named Dr Fisher as her surgeon.