Kris Jenner won't retire until she's at least 85.

Kris Jenner has no plans to retire

The Kardashians star, 69, manages her children's careers and also appears in the family's reality TV show - and Kris has now vowed to keep working until she's in her 80s just like her mom M.J.

Kris told Vogue Arabia: "My mom worked until she was 82, and I’m planning on following suit. Maybe [I'll retire at] 85?"

The TV star turns 70 in November and she added of the milestone: "I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there.

"I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy. My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled."

Kris went on to reveal she's proud of all her children's achievements and she's happy to juggle her role as a manager with being a mom because she knows she has their best interests at heart.

She explained: "All my daughters are incredibly hardworking businesswomen, so of course they want to discuss deals, money and ­percentages.

"We have huge and very capable teams, and each company has business managers. I love being able to direct all things.

"And when it comes to the girls, they know they have a mother who wants to make things happen as much as they do, and has their best interests at heart. That makes me really happy."

As well as looking after her own kids, Kris previously opened up about the joy she gets from being a grandmother of 14.

She told E! News: "They're excited. They're growing up. They're loving new things.

"It's nice to see the [difference]. One year, they'll be into a certain type of doll, and then you clearly see that shift when it's the following Christmas, and now we're into something else, a little more mature ...

"I think one of my biggest joys is when I do something to make them happy. Like, I'll decorate my whole house really wild for Halloween and do scary things in the backyard."