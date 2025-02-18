Kristen Bell thinks "foundational trust" is the key to a successful marriage.

The 44-year-old actress has been married to actor Dax Shepard, 50, since 2013 and has Lincoln, 11, as well as nine-year-old Delta with him and noted that even if he may spend his day "hooking up" with others on set, she knows he will always come home in the end.

Asked about the secret to the success of her relationship, she told E! News: "Foundational trust.

"Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family. I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."

The 'Frozen' star added that there may come a time when she feels "really nervous" about the sort of time he is spending with someone when he is not at home but is confident that they will be able to sort things through the "open communication" they have with one another.

She said: "We're just human, right? So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, ‘I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.’ And he could say, ‘Oh, OK, let's talk about it. What makes you nervous? What are you thinking?’ We have a very open communication."

Kristen even noted that she was "rooting for" her Dax when he had to do an on-screen kiss as part of his role on the drama series 'Parenthood'.

She said: "We root for each other. When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on 'Parenthood', I was like, ‘Yes. Get it.’ We’re married, we’re not dead."