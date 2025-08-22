Kristen Doute has hired Stephen McGee as her wedding planner.

Kristen Doute is planning her upcoming wedding

The 42-year-old star is engaged to marry Luke Broderick, and Kristen has turned to Stephen - who starred on seasons one and two of Summer House - to help plan her big day.

Speaking to People, Kristen shared: "I'm always at Brittany [Cartwright]'s house and we were hanging out at Brittany's and our friend, Stephen McGee, who is on Summer House season one, he immediately just got into ... It's like all of his intuition was into my brain and my emotions.

"He's like, what about this place or this many people? And all of a sudden I'm going, 'Stephen, you're a freaking wedding planner. Will you be my wedding planner?'

"I honestly proposed to him and he said, 'Yes, I will.'"

Kristen also confirmed that some other reality stars could be involved with her wedding.

She said: "I don't know if we're having a wedding party. If I'm having a wedding party, Brittany and Zach will be in."

Although Kristen is still in the early stages of planning her wedding day, she's already "fairly certain" of where the ceremony will take place.

The reality TV star - who got engaged in September 2024 - said: "We're still battling between island and country, which are very different, but I'm feeling more of a country vibe and having acres and land.

"And my whole thing is I want to make it easiest for our guests. That's what makes me the happiest, is that they have inexpensive places to choose from. They can choose an Airbnb or a hotel or whatever they want, or they can drive or they can fly. And so as much as I wanted to do an island and have a lot of people out, it feels more feasible and more us."

Kristen is also certain of one other aspect of her big day.

Kristen - who stars on The Valley, the Vanderpump Rules spin-off series - said: "That's been my only rule from the get-go. I don't want to wear shoes."