Kristin Cavallari and Craig Conover "became romantic for two seconds".

The 38-year-old beauty has revealed that she briefly dated Craig, 36, before the TV star's relationship with Paige DeSorbo became serious.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kristin shared: "OK, let’s talk about it ... So, Craig and I were friends first, [then] became romantic for two seconds.

"The second I caught wind of [his relationship with] Paige, I very politely excused myself from the situation."

Asked if there was ever any overlap in the two relationships, Kristin replied: "There was a picture of Craig and Paige in New York — I’ll never forget it — and it looked like they were sort of together.

"That was the first time anyone had seen them. That was the first time I had heard about it. I saw that picture, and I texted him and I said, ‘Hey, let’s just be friends.’”

Meanwhile, Kristin recently revealed that she's returned to dating apps and is open to finding love once again.

The 'Very Cavallari' star has been single since splitting from Mark Estes in 2024 - but Kristin is now hopeful of finding love through a dating app.

Speaking on the Let’s Be Honest podcast, she explained: "Nashville is awful for dating. That's why I have to be on a dating app."

Kristin has actually been invited on dates by a couple of well-known men in recent times. But the reality TV star wanted to focus on her podcast tour before turning her focus towards her love life.

Kristin - who was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022 - said: "I was supposed to go on two dates, and I was like, 'You have to wait until after my podcast tour.'"

Kristin is actually making a concerted effort to "stay out of headlines" for the moment.

Asked if she's been pursued by any "known people", the blonde beauty replied: "These ones are. But, I mean, I'm trying to stay out of headlines while I’m on the podcast. Then after I'm going quiet."