Kristin Cavallari thinks divorce "can be a really good thing".

The 38-year-old star insists she doesn't have any regrets about her divorce from former NFL star Jay Cutler.

The blonde beauty - who has Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, nine, with Jay - said on the first episode of 'Honestly Cavallari: The Podcast Tour': "I do not believe in staying together for the kids.

"You have to have dark times to get to the good times. Divorce can be a really good thing."

Jay is now engaged to Samantha Robertson, and Kristin insists that she doesn't have any bitterness towards the couple.

The reality TV star - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2022 - said: "I knew her before. So, I think that helped because I could, sort of, envision their dynamic."

Meanwhile, Kristin recently admitted that Brandon Sklenar is her "biggest celebrity crush".

The 'Very Cavallari' star recalled "freaking out" when she met the 34-year-old actor at Stagecoach, the country music festival held in California.

Speaking on the 'Let's Be Honest' podcast, Kristin shared: "I wish this moment was not so blurry for me, but all of a sudden, I am able to pick out Brandon Sklennar, and he's with a couple guys, I'm pretty sure he had his hood over his head, like I f****** clocked him and I go, 'Oh my God, are you Brandon?' I think I said his last name wrong.

"I was like, 'Are you Brandon Sklenar?' Total fangirl moment. I like f****** attacked him."

Kristin recalled being overwhelmed with excitement when she met her celebrity crush for the first time.

She shared: "I'm like, freaking out. And I said something to the effect of, like, 'You're my number one, you're my biggest celebrity crush.' And he shook my hand and he looked me in the eye and he said, 'Thank you.' And my life was made. I literally — I could die today and be a happy woman."

Kristin is now trying to find "the normal guy version of Brandon Sklenar".

She said: "I want the real-world version of Brandon Sklenar, like the non-famous version. I'm manifesting the normal guy version of Brandon Sklenar."