Kristin Cavallari feels like a new person after going through a divorce and cutting ties with her dad.

The 38-year-old TV personality finalised her divorce from the former NFL Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage because she "didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore".

And Kristin decided to cut ties with her real estate dad Dennis in 2021 because he "crossed the boundary" with her three children - sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 11, as well as her daughter Saylor, nine - whom she had with Jay and has custody of.

She told the US magazine People: "My divorce and my dad really forced me to take a hard look in the mirror and do the work.

"I had to get very real with myself about the lack of self-love that I had, and then I had to build myself up again.

"I finally, for the first time in my life, do love myself."

The reality TV star - who shot to fame on MTV's 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County' when she was 17 - declared that ejecting her dad out of her life was the "best decision" she has "ever made".

Kristin - who declined to go into detail about how Dennis went too far - admitted: "This might sound messed up to some people, but cutting my dad out is the best decision I've ever made.

"Life's too short."

The fashion designer has spoken "probably too much so" of her relationships, including the 13-year age gap with Montana Boyz TikToker Mark Estes, who she dated for seven months in 2024.

Also, she described the country singer Morgan Wallen, as "good in bed" when they struck up a romance - which Kristin has never publicly revealed when they dated amid rumours of a relationship in 2023.

The former 'Hills' MTV reality show cast member broke her promise that she would "never go back to reality TV" after she allowed the entertainment news brand E! to film some shows from her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast tour, which took place in March 2025, for a new programme.

And Kristin hopes the new show will shut down some misconceptions about her.

She said: "Headlines love to put me in this box that has to do with men and sex. And I get [the interest], but I'm a real person. It affects me. I think people's idea of me is very different from who I actually am ...

"I'm really happy that I did [the show] because it was my favourite experience on a show, and truly the only show that I've done where I can say it was 100 per cent authentic."