Kristin Cavallari "will not be going younger" when she resumes dating.

The 38-year-old beauty split from Mark Estes, the 28-year-old TikTok star, in 2024, and Kristin insists she won't date another younger guy in the future.

Kristin - who was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022 - said on the 'Let's Be Honest' podcast: "I haven’t really been dating at all. But if I were to, and when I do, I will not be going younger. I promise you, that was a one-time thing."

Kristin is set to throw the first pitch at an upcoming Chicago Cubs baseball game. And the blonde beauty's children - Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, nine - have teased that she could date one of the baseball stars.

In response, Kristin stressed: "You know, we’re not going younger again."

In May, Kristin admitted that Brandon Sklenar is her "biggest celebrity crush".

The 'Very Cavallari' star recalled "freaking out" when she met the 34-year-old actor at Stagecoach, the country music festival held in California.

Kristin said on the 'Let's Be Honest' podcast: "I wish this moment was not so blurry for me, but all of a sudden, I am able to pick out Brandon Sklennar, and he's with a couple guys, I'm pretty sure he had his hood over his head, like I f****** clocked him and I go, 'Oh my God, are you Brandon?' I think I said his last name wrong.

"I was like, 'Are you Brandon Sklenar?' Total fangirl moment. I like f****** attacked him."

Kristin confessed to being overwhelmed with excitement as she met her celebrity crush for the first time.

She shared: "I'm like, freaking out. And I said something to the effect of, like, 'You're my number one, you're my biggest celebrity crush.' And he shook my hand and he looked me in the eye and he said, 'Thank you.' And my life was made. I literally — I could die today and be a happy woman."

Kristin is now trying to find "the normal guy version of Brandon Sklenar".

She said: "I want the real-world version of Brandon Sklenar, like the non-famous version. I'm manifesting the normal guy version of Brandon Sklenar."