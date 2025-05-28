Kristin Cavallari thinks getting a boob job is "one of the best things" she's ever done.

Kristin Cavallari had to have her boobs redone

The 38-year-old reality star has actually undergone two boob jobs, after suffering a rupture to one of her implants - but Kristin doesn't have any regrets about her decision.

The blonde beauty - who has Camden, 12, and Saylor, nine, with ex-husband Jay Cutler - explained on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast: "I’m still young, I have a whole life to live, I’m single.

"If I were in a long-term relationship, maybe I would take out my implants. I don’t know. But I’m single right now. Right now in my life is when I need the best boobs imaginable."

Kristin doesn't regret going under the knife for a second time, and insists that she feels "really good" about herself.

She said: "I’m gonna be honest with you guys: Doing my boobs is one of the best things I’ve ever done. I love being able to not wear a bra in a shirt, and I love when I take my shirt off when I’m in a relationship.

"I feel really good about myself."

Kristin got her boobs "redone" after she became concerned about a potential problem.

The 'Very Cavallari' star shared: "Something in me was telling me to redo my boobs.

"My intuition was saying, ‘Redo your boobs. Go get your boobs checked out. At least get a consultation. At least go down this road.'"

Kristin soon discovered that her fears were well-founded.

The reality TV star - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2022 - said: "When [the surgeon] saw my boobs, he definitely seemed a little concerned, particularly about my right one. And he asked me if I’ve had any issues with it, if it’s changed over the years."

Kristin's surgeon quickly identified the issue, although they couldn't be sure when the problem occurred.

She said: "He gets in there, and I have a ruptured implant. And there is no way of knowing how long this implant was ruptured for."

Kristin recalled feeling shocked when she was informed of the rupture.

She explained: "That’s definitely why my right boob was not laying right. It was f***** up! I had a ruptured implant, which is crazy to think about."