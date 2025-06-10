Kristin Cavallari thinks Harry Jowsey is "the sweetest".

Kristin Cavallari has praised Harry Jowsey

The 38-year-old beauty has confessed to having a special connection with the Too Hot to Handle star, and Kristin feels he's actually been "kind of misrepresented".

Speaking during the Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, she shared: "Harry Jowsey, I see a little bit of me in him.

"He's kind of misrepresented too because he has this reputation of being this sort of playboy, not the best rep. But, when you get to know him, he's the sweetest."

Kristin - who is currently single - also revealed that she enjoys flirting with Harry.

The Very Cavallari star said: "Listen, I'm always open to flirting, let's put it that way."

Asked during her tour if there was any "underlying sexual tension with Harry", Kristin replied: "How do I want to answer this? Um ..."

Kristin recently revealed that she's returned to dating apps and is now open to finding love once again.

The reality TV star has been single since splitting from Mark Estes in 2024 - but Kristin is now hopeful of finding love through a dating app.

Speaking on the Let’s Be Honest podcast, she explained: "Nashville is awful for dating. That's why I have to be on a dating app."

Kristin has actually been invited on dates by a couple of well-known men in recent times. But the reality star wanted to focus on her podcast tour before turning her focus towards her love life.

Kristin - who was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022 - said: "I was supposed to go on two dates, and I was like, 'You have to wait until after my podcast tour.'"

Kristin is actually making a concerted effort to "stay out of headlines" for the moment.

Asked if she's been pursued by any "known people", the blonde beauty replied: "These ones are. But, I mean, I'm trying to stay out of headlines while I’m on the podcast. Then after I'm going quiet."