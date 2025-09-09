Kristin Cavallari is "protecting [her] peace" by taking a break from her podcast series.

Kristin Cavallari has made some big changes

The 38-year-old beauty has announced that she's deleted TikTok, changed her phone number and is temporarily pausing her podcast series in order to prioritise her own wellbeing.

Kristin explained on the Let's Be Honest podcast: "I’ve been in a sort of weird, interesting energy. I feel like this is a turning point for me in my life.

"I’m living in this very excited energy. I’m feeling a little rebellious."

And Kristin's "rebellious" streak has now led the TV star to overhaul her lifestyle.

The blonde beauty explained that she wants to be less accessible - at least temporarily.

She said: "I deleted TikTok. I deleted it off of my phone.

"I’m in this mode right now of realising that I get to control what comes into our lives. Who has access to us. Who gets to give an opinion."

Kristin admitted that her priorities have changed in recent times.

The reality star said: "I’ve just decided protecting my peace is the most important thing for me."

Kristin acknowledged that social media can have an unhealthy influence.

She said: "Social media prays on our insecurities. I do feel like we’ve all lost the ability to listen to ourselves."

Kristin also felt that too many people who brought a negative energy to her life were previously able to contact her.

She explained: "There were a lot of people who had access to me that I didn’t want to have access to me."

Meanwhile, Kristin was married to former sports star Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022, and she previously claimed that divorce "can be a really good thing".

The reality star insisted that she doesn't have any regrets about her own divorce.

She said on Honestly Cavallari: The Podcast Tour: "I do not believe in staying together for the kids.

"You have to have dark times to get to the good times. Divorce can be a really good thing."

Jay is now engaged to Samantha Robertson, and Kristin insists that she doesn't have any bitterness towards the couple.

The TV star said: "I knew her before. So, I think that helped because I could, sort of, envision their dynamic."