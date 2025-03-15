Kristin Cavallari returned to dating apps "a couple of weeks ago".

The 38-year-old reality star has been single since splitting from TikTok star Mark Estes in 2024 - but Kristin has recently returned to dating apps and she's now open to finding love once again.

The blonde beauty said on the 'Let’s Be Honest' podcast: "Nashville is awful for dating. That's why I have to be on a dating app."

Kristin has actually been invited on dates by a couple of well-known men in recent times. But the 'Very Cavallari' star intends to focus on her upcoming podcast tour for the time being.

She shared: "I was supposed to go on two dates, and I was like, 'You have to wait until after my podcast tour.'"

Kristin - who was married to former NFL star Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022 - is actually making a concerted effort to "stay out of headlines".

Asked if she's been pursued by any "known people", Kristin replied: "These ones are. But, I mean, I'm trying to stay out of headlines while I’m on the podcast. Then after I'm going quiet."

Kristin is embarking on her four-city tour for her 'Let’s Be Honest' podcast this month. And the reality star previously admitted to being "blown away" by the public's response to her plans.

She told Us Weekly: "I am blown away by the response to this tour."

Kristin revealed that she was looking forward to meeting her fans in person.

She said: "To see these shows selling out so quickly and reading all the messages from people on social media expressing their excitement to attend makes me even more thrilled to get out on the road already. I can’t wait to see everyone!"