Kristin Cavallari's children begged her to put them on social media.

The 38-year-old reality star is mother to Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, as well as nine-year-old Saylor with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, and insisted that keeping them off her platforms forever was just "not realistic" even though she would want it to be that way.

She told People: "They have been asking me for years to post them. I guess it was maybe a year and a half ago that I finally posted Camden. He's almost 13, Saylor is nine — she'll be 10 in the fall. It's sort of the curse of being the second or the third kid. They just sort of naturally do what the oldest is doing. In my perfect world, would they all be 12 [before] deciding if they were posted? Sure. But also, it's just not realistic."

However, the former 'Laguna Beach' star does enjoy being able to share her children with her fans because they have been the "biggest part" of her life since they were born, and she wasn't able to let people in as much as she may have wanted to without showing them.

She said: "It is nice for me to be able to show that with people because my kids are the biggest part of my life. They always have been since I became a mom.

"And I could only let people in so much without showing my kids, so to be able to now share that world with everybody? People [can] see at the end of the day, I am just a normal mom. That is my life."

Kristin also isnsited that she is just like "every other parent" and thinks that is "good" for others to see that sort of thing because she believes that a lot of people have certain misconceptions about her.

She said: "I'm going to basketball practice and games like every other parent. I'm at school. I was on a field trip last Friday. I am doing all the normal mom things.

"And I think it's probably good for people to see because I think people's idea of me is very different than who I actually am."