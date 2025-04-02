Kristin Davis thinks there were "cult-type elements" to 'Sex and The City'.

Kristin Davis starred on the hit HBO show

The 60-year-old actress played Charlotte York in the hit HBO show, and Kristin has revealed that she was forced to adhere to some strict rules on set.

Speaking on her 'Are You A Charlotte?' podcast, Kristin explained: "I remember there were elements - and this is probably something I shouldn't say - there were strange, cult-type elements about being in that cast where there were like some rules."

Kristin revealed that the cast - which also included Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon - were all banned from wearing pantyhose.

The actress subsequently listed some of the other rules that she was asked to follow.

She shared: "No scrunchies. No banana clips."

Kristin explained that the rules were "little things" that were "slowly" introduced to the show.

The actress reflected: "They weren’t all in the beginning.

"No hose unless they were fishnet. We went through a whole fishnet phase. If you could find double fishnets that was great. If you could find nude double fishnets even better."

Meanwhile, Kristin previously admitted that she was unimpressed by the 'Sex and The City' pilot.

The actress never imagined that the TV show would become so successful.

Kristin said on the 'Are You A Charlotte?' podcast: "I was never a fan of the pilot. It didn’t seem smooth. It seemed kind of choppy and hectic.

"But I also feel my personal theory on pilots in general is that if they’re too good - if the pilot is too formed - the show might not be good."

Kristin also revealed that she was initially offered $5,000 to play a "recurring character" on the show.

She shared: "One day, I’m in my trailer and she [a producer] knocks on my door and I opened it and she says, 'Oh, well, we have this paperwork we need you to fill out.'

"And I was like, 'OK.' I take the paperwork and I look at it and it seems to be a new contract, but it’s only two pages long, and I’m like, 'What is this?' And it says, 'You will be a recurring character and you will be paid $5,000.'"